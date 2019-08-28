TODAY |

Liam Squire sidelined for rest of Super Rugby Aotearoa with ongoing knee injury

Former All Black Liam Squire has been set back by injury once again, this time ruled out of the remainder of Super Rugby Aotearoa due to a knee issue.

The Highlanders confirmed this afternoon Squire will miss the rest of the competition with a recurring knee injury and offered no time frame on when he’d be back.

“It is tough for Liam, he has worked hard to get back in shape to have a big season but his knee has flared up again which means we have to give him time now to rest it and try and get it right,” Highlanders coach Tony Brown said in a statement.

Squire played off the bench for the Highlanders in the first two rounds against the Crusaders and Chiefs this seasons but has been absent since.

The 30-year-old had knee and hip surgeries last year after cutting short a deal in Japan.

“I was not planning to come back to New Zealand so early from Japan but a knee injury sent me back here for knee surgery,” Squire said in December.

“After that Covid hit here and we were locked down. During that time I was advised to [also] get my hip done after lockdown.

“It was good to get that done but the downside was that it pushed my rehab back, so I could not go back to Japan.

“After getting that hip surgery I felt like I had a bit left here in New Zealand. Staying here and playing Super Rugby is exciting. I feel refreshed again.”

Squire's unavailability continues a tough run for the Highlanders’ recent recruits with Nehe Milner-Skudder needing more game time to fully recover from his long-term shoulder issues, while Fetuli Paea and Jermaine Ainsley both suffered ankle injuries before the season even began.

The Highlanders are currently 1-3 in Super Rugby Aotearoa, which leaves them bottom of the ladder.

