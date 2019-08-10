TODAY |

Liam Squire shines, scores try in his Tasman return as Mako maul Wellington

Liam Squire took no time to prove his worth for Tasman in the Mitre 10 Cup, scoring the opening try as the Mako cruised to a 45-8 victory over Wellington in Blenheim.

Having made himself unavailable for the All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad, Squire shone on his return to provincial rugby, opening the scoring for Tasman after just five minutes. The N.8 on hand to finish off a well worked set piece move.

Tasman would double their lead not long after, with Crusaders hooker Andrew Makalio going over from a lineout drive, the hosts adding another two tries to Tyrel Lomax and captain David Havili to take a 26-3 lead into halftime.

After the break, the Mako would continue to dominate, with winger Leicester Fainga'anuku scoring twice, while Te Ahiwaru Cirikidevta completed the scoring in the 75th minute.

The Lions would manage a consolation effort through Alex Fidow, however it was too little, too late against a superior Tasman side.

The All Blacks flanker was in fine touch in his side’s 45-8 Mitre 10 Cup win. Source: SKY
