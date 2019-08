Liam Squire pushed his case for All Blacks selection with an 80-minute performance that included a try as Tasman completed a 64-3 demolition job on Manawatu.

Squire was the first to cross for the Mako, showing good strength to muscle his way over with a pick and go.

That was a sign of things to come as Tasman romped to victory in a 10-tries-to-none victory.