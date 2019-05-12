Liam Squire to miss trip to South Africa with Highlanders to deal with 'personal issues'

All Blacks loose forward Liam Squire's comeback from injury has been delayed for another few weeks as he deals with "personal issues" that have ruled him out of the Highlanders' Super Rugby trip to South Africa.



The blindside flanker was selected for the Highlanders' home match against the Jaguares on Saturday but was a late withdrawal from the match-day lineup.



Battling hip and knee problems, Squire has not played a competitive game since facing Ireland for the All Blacks in November.



Highlanders head coach Aaron Mauger told local media that Squire would stay at home to deal with "personal, family issues" after the 32-27 win over the Jaguares.



"It's important that our boys are in the space to play the games and at the moment Liam's got to attend to a few things that he needs to deal to," he said.



Fellow All Black Jackson Hemopo, who sustained a knee injury last week, has also been ruled out of the South Africa games against the Lions and the Stormers.



All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo, who also suffered a knee injury a month ago, has been cleared to tour.

