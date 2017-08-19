 

Liam Squire cleared of striking charge, free for All Blacks v France opener

All Blacks flanker Liam Squire has been given the green light for this week's Test series opener against France at Eden Park, cleared of a striking charge.

Liam Squire runs in to score Bledisloe Cup Rugby Championship match, Australia Wallabies vs New Zealand All Blacks, Sydney, Australia. Saturday 19 August 2017. Photo: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.co.nz

All Blacks' flanker Liam Squire runs in to score the opening try in the first Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies in Sydney.

Source: Photosport

Squire, 27, allegedly struck Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara with his shoulder in the first half of last week's Super Rugby clash against the Highlanders in Dunedin, with referee Ben O'Keeffe deeming the incident as only a penalty.

SANZAAR's citing commissioner deemed the incident to have met the threshold for a red card.

However, foul play committee chairman Nigel Hampton QC cleared Squire of any wrongdoing, saying that he had legitimately entered the ruck.

"As the player entered the ruck, and immediately before he engaged with the other player, that other player was in a head down, bottom up, position facing in the direction of the player," Hampton said.

"At the very last moment the other player dropped down on his knees (possibly, in part, as a result of the actions of other players), and brought his upper body, shoulders and head up, directly into the line of the committed Squire.

"The resulting impact between the two, which was not of significant force (and did not require any HIA), was virtually instantaneous. In these circumstances the citing was not made out on the evidence."

The news will almost certainly see Squire be named in the number six jersey for the All Blacks first Test of 2018 on Saturday.

