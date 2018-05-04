Liam Messam set to make shock return to injury-ravaged Chiefs

Former All Black and Chiefs captain Liam Messam is set to make a shock return to the franchise, having been called into the squad to face the Blues this weekend.

Liam Messam Source: Photosport

Messam and Taranaki loose forward Tom Florence have been called into the squad as injury replacements following season-ending injuries to Kaylum Boshier, Mitchell Karpik and Simon Parker.

The now 37-year-old Messam is one of the most decorated players in Chiefs history, with 179 Super Rugby caps and two titles to his name.

The Chiefs will hope he can bring that championship pedigree to the side as they chase their first Super Rugby title since 2013.

Messam has spent recent weeks training with the Chiefs, having played with Waikato in the Mitre 10 Cup last year. He had previously ruled himself out of Super Rugby as he sought more family time.

It is a tough end to the season for Boshier, who is to undergo shoulder surgery after sustaining an injury against the Hurricanes last weekend. His recovery time is expected to be six months.

Likewise, Karpik is also set to undergo surgery on his knee, after sustaining an injury in training last week. He will be out for two to three months.