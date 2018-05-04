Liam Messam returns to NZ rugby, rejoining Waikato for Mitre 10 Cup campaign

Former All Black Liam Messam is set to earn his first Waikato cap in five years after signing on with the province for this year’s Mitre 10 Cup.

Liam Messam Source: Photosport

The 36-year-old loose forward hasn't turned out for the province since 2015, having played in Japan and France since.

Waikato head coach Andrew Strawbridge said he is proud Messam has opted to make a return to New Zealand rugby with his old province.

"Messam is a very talented and vastly experienced player, who can play a range of positions in the loose forwards," Strawbridge said.

"He is another one of these players that cares deeply about the jersey, his teammates and is well respected by the province, so we are very fortunate to have him back in the colours."

Meesam has returned to New Zealand having most recently played for French Club Toulon.

Opportunities overseas for players like Messam have been stunted by the Covid-19 pandemic with the French Top 14 cancelled back in May.