Liam Messam named in Māori All Blacks side to face Moana Pasifika in Hamilton

Ash Dixon will captain a Māori All Blacks side, which includes eight new caps and former All Black Liam Messam, in the one-off match against Moana Pasifika on Saturday, 5 December in Hamilton.

Liam Messam Source: Photosport

Among the new caps in the squad is midfielders Billy Proctor, 21, and Quinn Tupaea, 21, (Waikato/Tainui), Rameka Poihipi, and Chiefs utility back Kaleb Trask.

There are also four new faces in the forwards where 20-year-old Canterbury prop Taimati Williams is joined by Crusaders and North Harbour loose forward Ethan Roots, Bay of Plenty and Blues hooker Kurt Eklund and Southland and Highlanders lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit.

Messam will play his first match for the Māori All Blacks since facing the British and Irish Lions in 2017 while Otago prop Josh Hohneck last wore the Māori jersey in 2015.

Props: Josh Hohneck (Otago, Ngāti Manuhiri/Ngāti Whātua), Pouri Rakete-Stones (Hawkes Bay/Hurricanes, Ngāpuhi), Marcel Renata (Auckland/Blues, Ngāti Whānaunga/Ngāi Takoto), Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury, Ngāpuhi),

Hookers: Ash Dixon (Hawkes Bay/Highlanders, Ngāti Tahinga), Kurt Eklund (Bay of Plenty/Blues, Ngāpuhi)

Locks: Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Southland/Highlanders, Ngāti Raukawa), Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hawkes Bay/Hurricanes, Ngāti Porou)

Loose Forwards: Billy Harmon (Canterbury/Crusaders, Ngāi Tahu), Reed Prinsep (Canterbury/Hurricanes, Te Rārawa), Liam Messam (Waikato, Ngāi Tuhoe), Whetukamokamo Douglas (Canterbury/Crusaders, Ngāti Porou/Ngāti Whakaue), Ethan Roots (North Harbour/Crusaders, Ngāti Kahungunu)

Halfbacks: Bryn Hall (North Harbour/Crusaders, Ngāti Ranginui), Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Bay of Plenty/Chiefs, Ngāti Pikiao)

First five-eighths: Otere Black (Bay of Plenty/Blues, Ngāi Tuhoe/Te Whānau ā Apanui/Ngāti Tūwharetoa), Fletcher Smith (Waikato/Hurricanes, Ngāti Kahungunu)

Midfield: Billy Proctor (Wellington/Hurricanes, Ngai Te Rangi/Ngāpuhi), Rameka Poihipi (Canterbury, Ngāti Whakaue), Quinn Tupaea (Waikato/Chiefs, Waikato/Tainui)