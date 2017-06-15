 

Liam Messam leaving Chiefs at season's end after signing two-year deal with Toulon

French rugby giants Toulon have officially picked up ex-All Black and Chiefs stalwart Liam Messam on a two-year deal.

The veteran loose forward said there’s young bucks in the squad ready to fill his shoes.
The 33-year-old Messam - a loose forward and member of the All Blacks' 2015 Rugby World Cup-winning side - will head to southern France at the end of this year's Super Rugby campaign, replacing Springbok Duane Vermeulen.

He'll join the likes of Ma'a Nonu and Malakai Fekitoa at the club.

Messam joined Japanese outfit Toshiba Brave Lupus after the 2015 World Cup but made a surprise return to the Chiefs for Super Rugby in 2017.

He played for both clubs in the 2017 season.

