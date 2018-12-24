TODAY |

Liam Messam grabs cheeky try for Toulon in massive Top 14 win

Former All Blacks loose forward Liam Messam was on hand to score an opportunistic try for Toulon, as the French giants powered to a 40-7 victory over Lyon last weekend.

As teammate Francois Trinh-Duc lined up a penalty in the opening minute, the French midfielder's effort cruelly bounced off the crossbar, leaving scores level, albeit only temporarily.

Messam instinctively pounced on the loose ball, catching Lyon unaware to score one of, if not the easiest try of his career.

"I've been chasing these kicks for 16 years and finally got a cheeky meat pie," Toulon skipper Messam wrote on Instagram.

The win was Toulon's third in their last seven matches, and their fifth of the season, helping them up to 10th in the Top 14 standings.

The ex-All Black opened the scoring in his side's 40-7 win over Lyon. Source: Top14
