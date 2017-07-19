 

Leukemia survivor Christian Lealiifano pumped for Super Rugby after Ireland stint

Christian Lealiifano says a stint in Ireland has him primed to lead the Brumbies in the club's first Super Rugby game in Japan on Saturday.

The playmaker will make his return to Super Rugby against the Hurricanes after beating cancer.
Source: 1 NEWS

Lealiifano, who made an inspirational return from leukemia in last year's quarter-final, is coming off a successful stint at Irish club Ulster.

The playmaker appeared 16 times for the Pro14 team before featuring in the Brumbies' final trial game against the Chiefs at Sunshine Coast Stadium last Wednesday.

"You always want to do more (preparation) but I'm glad I've got the 16 games under my belt, as well as the trial," Lealiifano said.

"I've never done (back-to-back seasons), I've either been injured, doing a pre-season or away on Wallabies stuff ... it's the first time but I've really enjoyed that change-up."

The Brumbies flew out from Canberra on Tuesday night for their opening game of the season against the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

It is the beginning of a new era for the club under coach Dan McKellar after taking over from Stephen Larkham.

The game against Sunwolves is the start of a three-game road-trip to open the campaign, with games against the Reds and Rebels to come before finally being back at GIO Stadium on March 17 to face the Sharks.

Lealiifano said the group was trying to put a positive spin on the gruelling opening to the season.

"It's tough to leave the whole group because we've been working so hard together in pre-season but it'll be nice to gel as a group and get used to the touring part of it," Lealiifano said.

"It's going to be quite a historic event ... so we're focused on putting in a good performance."

The Brumbies routed the Sunwolves 66-5 in their only previous meeting in 2016.

