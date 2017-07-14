Lethal Tevita Li pulls off dazzling acrobatic finish to score in the corner against the Reds

Tevita Li was unlucky not to come away with a brace tonight after his exploits against the Reds in the Highlander's 40-17 win at Forsyth-Barr Stadium.

The winger got one of six Highlanders tries after touching the ball down delicately in the corner all while in mid-air.

It almost looked as if the Southerners had blown the opportunity as the pass to Lima Sopoaga fell to the ground. The first-five quickly regathered and flung the ball wide to Li who finished aplomb in almost the same circumstances as the home side's first try early on in the second half.