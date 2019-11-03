Let the party begin! Springboks fans celebrate in Johannesburg after Rugby World Cup triumph

South Africans celebrated the Springboks' victory over England in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

Led by the team's first black captain Siya Kolisi, South Africa swept to a record-tying third World Cup title by overpowering England in a 32-12 win.

In Johannesburg hundreds of fans watched the match on big screens in public areas, celebrating together after the victory.

''South Africa won, we are the world champions. I'm so so proud of my boys," said Cherie Dickson, South Africa rugby team supporter.

"Bokke (Springboks) you've made the country proud. We are so very proud of you boys because you stood the fight, you fought until the last minute," another said.

South Africa became the first team to lose a match in the tournament on their way to the title after suffering a defeat to the All Blacks in pool play.