 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'Let it go!' – why can't Lions rugby fans and the press forget Tana Umaga's 2005 tackle on Brian O'Driscoll?

share

Source:

Breakfast

Hilary Barry reckons the past should be forgotten, but Breakfast colleague Jack Tame doesn't blame the visitors for bringing it up. Again.
Source: Breakfast
The Blues coach’s spear tackle on Brian O'Driscoll is clearly still on the minds of Northern Hemisphere.
Source: 1 NEWS
Umaga refused to elaborate more about Sonny Bill's jersey controversy, saying the matter had been resolved.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ cruise to two straight wins in semi-final play-offs, BAR on the back foot after mechanical fault

01:07
2
The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.

Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll


00:30
3
Several of the Blues squad had to hold in tears of laughter after these hilarious name pronunciations.

Watch: Blues boys including SBW get the giggles as players named to take on Lions butchered at announcement

00:30
4
The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.

Watch: 'We're gonna have to retire' - BAR withdraw from first America's Cup semi after mechanical fault ruins chances of catching Team NZ

00:30
5
Ben Ainslie was forced to retire after a broken camber arm spelled doom for his race hopes.

Watch: 'Nice boys, well done' - calm Peter Burling congratulates Team NZ crew after BAR get black flag after gear malfunction

00:30
The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ cruise to two straight wins in semi-final play-offs, BAR on the back foot after mechanical fault

Relive all the drama and action of today's first semi-final races at the America's Cup in Bermuda.

01:48
The increase in prisoners means previously mothballed cell blocks are having to be renovated and re-opened.

'They are pretty teachable' - inmates gaining skills for the outside thanks to growing prison population

"If we can prevent one person coming back to jail it is going to save the country thousands."

02:08
Local iwi Ngati Tama have been fighting to ensure the integrity of the pristine Golden Bay water source.

Golden Bay's Te Waikoropupu Springs to get highest possible protection for body of water

The springs, a tourist hot spot, are thought to have the clearest water in the world.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ