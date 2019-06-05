TODAY |

Leon MacDonald's news conference interrupted by massive burst of thunder - 'I hope our plane can get out'

1 NEWS
Blues coach Leon MacDonald refused to let Auckland’s appalling weather get in the way of his pre-match media duties today.

Speaking to New Zealand journalists before heading to Brisbane for Friday’s match with the second-bottom ranked Reds, MacDonald barely blinked when first lightning, and then thunder and heavy rain hit.

Read more: Raw video shows caravan flipped onto roof as tornado hits Far North beach settlement

1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville asked if the noise was perhaps an omen for the struggling franchise, who are one place ahead of the Reds and bottom of the New Zealand conference.

"I hope our plane can get out, but I’m assuming Brisbane isn’t going to be quite as bad," MacDonald quipped.

On the pitch, Sonny Bill Williams will remain sidelined for the Reds match after not taking a full part in training, while Rieko Ioane and Patrick Tuipulotu are on an All Blacks-enforced stand down.

    The Blues coach refused to let the bad weather stop him carrying out his media duties ahead of their clash with the Reds. Source: 1 NEWS
