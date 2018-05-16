Leon MacDonald looking forward to 'challenge' of turning around battling Blues

The Blues confirmed today that former All Blacks fullback and Tasman Makos coach Leon MacDonald will join the Auckland Super Rugby side as an assistant coach in 2019.

MacDonald has been with Tasman for the last eight years in the NPC as both an assistant and head coach, and has a helped coach the New Zealand under 20s in the past.

The 40-year-old said he looks forward to trying to turn things around for the struggling Blues.

"I suppose that is part of the attraction, it's an exciting challenge for me," said MacDonald.

"Everyone can see there is talent in the group and good young players, it's a young group."

Working with the younger crop in the Auckland side's squad is something MacDonald is looking forward helping out with.

"I really enjoyed coaching the New Zealand under 20s and working with these younger players was brilliant.