 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Leon MacDonald looking forward to 'challenge' of turning around battling Blues

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Blues confirmed today that former All Blacks fullback and Tasman Makos coach Leon MacDonald will join the Auckland Super Rugby side as an assistant coach in 2019.

The former All Blacks fullback will link up with Tana Umaga next year to coach the Blues.
Source: 1 NEWS

MacDonald has been with Tasman for the last eight years in the NPC as both an assistant and head coach, and has a helped coach the New Zealand under 20s in the past.

The 40-year-old said he looks forward to trying to turn things around for the struggling Blues.

"I suppose that is part of the attraction, it's an exciting challenge for me," said MacDonald.

"Everyone can see there is talent in the group and good young players, it's a young group."

The Blues announced today that Umaga will stay on till the end of the 2019 Super Rugby season.
Source: 1 NEWS

Working with the younger crop in the Auckland side's squad is something MacDonald is looking forward helping out with.

"I really enjoyed coaching the New Zealand under 20s and working with these younger players was brilliant.

"And there is a lot of these young guys coming through into Super Rugby, I just see a lot of opportunity and I am at that point of my career now where it’s time to really challenge myself and this is a great opportunity for me."

Related

Blues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

03:58
1
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Watch the emotional moment unsung hero is gifted with $10,000 for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

00:29
2
The All Blacks star got in the water to help is oldest daughter Imaan with her swimming stroke.

Watch: 'Go faster!' Sonny Bill Williams gives adorable daughter tips in the pool during swimming lessons

00:29
3
New Zealand Super Rugby sides now have a 39-game winning streak against Aussie Super Rugby sides.

'No NZ team wants to be the team that finally falls' - Hurricanes coach on trans-Tasman winning streak

4
Cameroon weightlifter Olivier Matam went missing during the Commonwealth Games.

Australian Border Force say Commonwealth Games athletes who vanished seeking new visas

5
Mahe Fonua scores a try. Vodafone Warriors v Wests Tigers, NRL Rugby League round 9, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 05 May 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

'It's disappointing' - Wests Tigers drop Mahe Fonua for turning up to training late

00:30
The Election Access Fund Bill will help fund the added costs for political candidates with disabilities.

'We are silent' - politics littered with challenges for deaf/hard of hearing, new Bill aimed at breaking down barriers passes first hurdle

The Election Access Fund Bill aims to establish funding for disability-related costs of standing in general elections.

01:32
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A cooler south-west flow will have the country grabbing an extra layer tonight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Complaints pour into union from low paid staff alleging more big NZ retailers are forcing them to work unpaid overtime

FIRST Union has received 1500 complaints from workers about unpaid overtime in the last 48 hours.

03:25
Sue Chetwin says the five per cent rise in domestic fares taking effect this week should be a reminder to people that alternatives exist.

Air NZ's domestic fare price hike 'making it hard for New Zealanders to like the airline' - Consumer NZ

The national carrier cited rising fuel, goods, service and other prices in its decision to raise domestic fares by five per cent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 