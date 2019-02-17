TODAY |

Leon MacDonald joins list of Kiwi Super Rugby coaches not interested in All Blacks job

Leon MacDonald has become the latest Super Rugby coach this week to confirm he won't be applying for the vacant All Blacks job - as head coach or an assistant.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed last week 26 Kiwi coaches were approached by the governing body about becoming Steve Hansen's successor but MacDonald told Stuff he was focused on his job with the Blues.

"This job is a big one, we shifted [as a family] up to Auckland and I am motivated to getting this right. It's a 24 hour job," MacDonald said.

"Discussions are always going on, but my job is here with the Blues and that's where my focus is."

It mirrors the opinion of fellow Super Rugby head coaches Aaron Mauger and Warren Gatland at the Highlanders and Chiefs respectively, who have both said recently they're committed to their franchises.

However, it's the complete opposite for Crusaders mastermind Scott Robertson who reaffirmed yesterday he will "have a crack" at applying.

"I'm doing two jobs currently: obviously with the Crusaders hat on, and preparing for a big job interview in December."

MacDonald said he felt for Robertson having to juggle the two caps but his focus remained with his new squad which has seen plenty of changes since the departures of players such as Sonny Bill Williams, Ma'a Nonu and Augustine Pulu.

There's also the additions of Beauden Barrett and Joe Marchant to consider as well as the position shift of Rieko Ioane to the midfield.

"I am happy with the squad overall, a few names people won't know about but I'm hoping by the end of the season they do," he said.

"We haven't had the chance to come together as a group yet but obviously I like who we have and I'm very confident in their ability."

"It normally takes a few years or so to get the guys and the rotation in that you're looking for, and then get them to a level you want - but we want results immediately."

