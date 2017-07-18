Leon MacDonald to join Tana Umaga at Blues as assistant coach - report

Former All Black Leon MacDonald is expected to be announced as the new Blues assistant coach this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

MacDonald is expected to be announced at a press conference this afternoon where the Blues are also anticipated to confirm Tana Umaga will stay on as the head coach.

MacDonald, who is currently the head coach of Tasman and an assistant to Scott Robertson at the Crusaders, will be in a familiar environment with Umaga after the duo worked together with the New Zealand U20s three years ago.

The pair worked under Robertson at the 2015 u20 Rugby World Cup which the Baby Blacks won, beating England 21-16 in Italy.

New NZ Under 20s coaches Leon MacDonald, Scott Robertson, Tana Umaga

MacDonald and Umaga also played together in the All Blacks between 2000 and 2003.