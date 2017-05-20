 

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma stars for Mumbai with four wicket haul as Kolkata’s batsman wilt under pressure

Sharma helped seal his side a spot in the IPL final against Rising Pune Supergiants.
00:30
1
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

00:30
3
The Crusaders' first-five was at his playmaking best, setting up Ben Funnel in the Crusaders stunning comeback in Suva.

Watch: Richie Mo'unga magic leaves Chiefs defence in tatters to set up spectacular team try

00:29
4
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was the only shining light as the Warriors were overturned in Hamilton.

Watch: Warriors rookie comes out of nowhere to score against Dragons for fourth try in three games

00:29
5
Taane Milne, 20, scored his first NRL try against the woeful Warriors.

Watch: Kiwis youngster pounces to score for Dragons as Warriors implode in Hamilton

Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.


 
