'Leaves an impression on you' – Sam Whitelock praises former All Blacks staffer Kevin 'Chalky' Carr

The former All Blacks logistics manager and decorated Canterbury earthquake rescue hero died today.
Scallywag skipper David Witt warned Alex Gough he was lucky to be alive after he was hauled back onto the boat.

Watch: Panicked Volvo Ocean Race crew scramble to save sailor swept overboard


Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation as well.

Anthony Joshua says he's lost respect for Joseph Parker due to build-up comments

Liverpool's manager let loose with the profanities on live US TV after stopping Manchester City's unbeaten run this EPL season.

'What the f*** was that?' – Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp delirious after Man City win, drops F-bomb on live TV

Roy scored 180 runs - the highest ever ODI score by an English batsman - as his side chased down Australia's target of 305.

Steve Smith: We could learn a thing or two from England's eccentric ODI style

Watch: 'Who knows if he's clean' - Joseph Parker lands jab on Anthony Joshua following confirmation of March 31 title fight

The US President addressed the issue briefly as he arrived for dinner at one of his Florida golf clubs.

Watch: 'I am not a racist' – President Trump defends himself after reportedly calling African nations 's***hole countries'

He talked about the issues as he arrived for dinner at one of his Florida golf clubs.

German tourist fined $5k for 'emotional harm' after pulling out in front of truck on the way to Coromandel, killing girlfriend

The student's girlfriend died after a car he was driving in the Coromandel crashed into a truck.


TVNZ 1 Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt

Hayley Holt to join Breakfast as Hilary Barry moves to Seven Sharp

TVNZ has announced a major shake-up of the presenting teams with Hayley Hot joining Jack Tame on Breakfast.

Watch: 'Who knows if he's clean' - Joseph Parker lands jab on Anthony Joshua following confirmation of March 31 title fight

A screenshot of the Denizen website featuring an item promoting the wine pong drinking game

Auckland's Denizen magazine removes 'wine pong' post expert says could encourage women to binge drink

The post labeled the drinking game as "beer pong's slightly classier and more feminine counterpart".


 
