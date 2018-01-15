'Leaves an impression on you' – Sam Whitelock praises former All Blacks staffer Kevin 'Chalky' Carr

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Commonwealth Games
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
He talked about the issues as he arrived for dinner at one of his Florida golf clubs.
The student's girlfriend died after a car he was driving in the Coromandel crashed into a truck.
TVNZ has announced a major shake-up of the presenting teams with Hayley Hot joining Jack Tame on Breakfast.
Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation too.
The post labeled the drinking game as "beer pong's slightly classier and more feminine counterpart".
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ