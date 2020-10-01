Leaked minutes show NZR agreed to Rugby Championship schedule - report

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson has denied he agreed to the schedule for November's Rugby Championship in Australia.

That's despite the Sydney Morning Herald reporting they have leaked minutes from the SANZAAR meeting proving otherwise.

The Australian paper say Robinson was aware of the Test dates and would have been aware of the December 12th clash with the Wallabies.

The game means the All Blacks would have to remain in quarantine back in New Zealand during Christmas.

"We didn't agree to the schedule and don't agree to the schedule. Or the announcement," Robinson said.