Leaked minutes show NZR agreed to Rugby Championship schedule - report

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson has denied he agreed to the schedule for November's Rugby Championship in Australia.

Leaked minutes from a SANZAAR board meeting suggest New Zealand Rugby knew about the fixture, which if played, means the All Blacks will spend Christmas Day in managed isolation. Source: 1 NEWS

That's despite the Sydney Morning Herald reporting they have leaked minutes from the SANZAAR meeting proving otherwise.

The Australian paper say Robinson was aware of the Test dates and would have been aware of the December 12th clash with the Wallabies.

The game means the All Blacks would have to remain in quarantine back in New Zealand during Christmas.

"We didn't agree to the schedule and don't agree to the schedule. Or the announcement," Robinson said.

"Ordinarily, under SANZAAR joint venture that means things aren't decided or announced until there is unanimous support for anything such as this."

