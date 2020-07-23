TODAY |

Laura Daniel left to rue not wearing boots after slipping spectacularly during club rugby practice

Source:  1 NEWS

Seven Sharp reporter Laura Daniel was left to rue not wearing boots after bailing while chasing around a girls’ Rippa Rugby team during a visit to a rugby club’s training.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Youngsters at Auckland’s Waitemata Rugby club benefited from Laura Daniel’s rugby wisdom. Source: Seven Sharp

Daniel joined Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu and winger Mark Talea at Waitemata Rugby Club as part of the Best Foot Forward programme, where old rugby boots are given to those in need.

While the junior teams were excited to see Tuipulotu and Talea, Daniel stole the show with a spectacular slip while chasing around some of the under 9s girls playing Rippa Rugby.

