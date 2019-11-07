TODAY |

Latrell Mitchell weighing up rugby union switch - report

Source:  1 NEWS

Roosters, New South Wales and Kangaroos star has reportedly sounded out Rugby Australia over a potential code-switch, claim the Sydney Morning Herald.

Latrell Mitchell. Source: Photosport

As Mitchell, 22, is struggling to find suitors in the NRL, wanting out of the Sydney Roosters, the Syndey Morning Herald are reporting that the reigning Dally M centre of the year's representatives have approached Rugby Australia over a possible switch.

So far, the Bulldogs and Wests Tigers have opted out the idea of signing Mitchell, with the Cowboys and Knights also reported to be interested.

His current deal with the Roosters expires at the end of 2020, having helped the club to back-to-back NRL titles.

Mitchell's switch would prove a huge boost for Australian rugby, having exited the Rugby World Cup at the quarter-final stage, while also currently involved in an ongoing battle with sacked star, Israel Folau.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare
2
Black Caps youngster Glenn Phillips dismissively reverses six as he smashes 156 in Auckland win
3
Ben Stokes proud and respectful of his Māori heritage as he jokes 'I can’t say where the Māori is'
4
LIVE: England take charge of afternoon session, Black Caps bowled out for 375 in Hamilton
5
Daryl Mitchell's debut half century drives Black Caps forward in first innings against England
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:31

Future of Crusaders' name and logo to be revealed today after brand review
02:18

Grassroots rugby problem of lack of playing numbers solved

07:40

Peter FitzSimons analyses Israel Folau's $14m Wallabies captaincy claim - 'It just gets ever more absurd'

Mum calls for rugby officials who humiliated her 11-year-old over his size to apologise