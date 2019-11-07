Latrell Mitchell weighing up rugby union switch - report

Roosters, New South Wales and Kangaroos star has reportedly sounded out Rugby Australia over a potential code-switch, claim the Sydney Morning Herald.

Latrell Mitchell. Source: Photosport

As Mitchell, 22, is struggling to find suitors in the NRL, wanting out of the Sydney Roosters, the Syndey Morning Herald are reporting that the reigning Dally M centre of the year's representatives have approached Rugby Australia over a possible switch.

So far, the Bulldogs and Wests Tigers have opted out the idea of signing Mitchell, with the Cowboys and Knights also reported to be interested.

His current deal with the Roosters expires at the end of 2020, having helped the club to back-to-back NRL titles.