Late Hits: Sav & Steve's Super Rugby round 13 picks

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back to pick apart this week's Super Rugby action.
00:20
1
The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

00:43
2
Former Hurricanes and Blues back Gopperth was today named English Premiership player of the season.

'He was a greedy 10' - Cory Jane remembers Jimmy Gopperth in his own special way

00:30
3
The Fiji native is a crowd favourite ahead of his side's match with the Chiefs in Suva tomorrow.

Video: Adoring Fijian students welcome Crusaders star Seta Tamanivalu back to old school with stunning song

00:30
4
Fifita was in fine form as the Sharks beat the Cowboys 18-14 in Cronulla in the NRL.

Watch: Get out of the way! Rampaging Sharks prop Andrew Fifita runs over several Cowboys defenders

00:29
5
Nicolas Almagro suffered a jarred knee at the Italian Open before Nadal graciously helped him from the court.

Video: Rafael Nadal rushes to mate's side, shows heart-warming on-court sportsmanship at Italian Open

01:20
Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says a major accident is bound to happen soon unless new guidelines and restrictions are put in place.

Pilots urge drone review - catastrophic incident 'just a matter of time'

Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says drones have been sighted being operated far too close to aircraft.

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two arrested over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

A 17-year-old and a 20-year-old will appear in court today of the Tuesday night incident.

00:49
Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley in December.

Video: Police release new CCTV footage in hunt for those believed responsible for Upper Hutt woman's brutal killing

Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley.


00:11
Fire crews are scrambling to the site on Mayoral Drive.

Video: Fire at 19 storey central Auckland high rise brought under control

Dozens of fire fighters were sent to the scene at Mayoral Drive this afternoon.

02:09
Coral Winiata's video of her learning to sign with her daughter Jireh has gained thousands of views and praise from the public.

'It was a bit overwhelming' – Kiwi mum and deaf daughter inspire others with sign language videos

Coral Winiata's daughter Jireh is non-verbal, but is proving quite the star online.



 
