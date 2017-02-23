 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Late Hits: Sav & Steve's Super Rugby picks, round 1

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:55
1
The Olympic bronze medallist was on fire at the make-shift pole-vaulting pit in Auckland’s Britomart for the Vertical Pursuit.

Watch: Ecstatic Eliza McCartney brings Olympic form to Auckland CBD with soaring pole-vaulting skills


00:57
2
The veteran batsman claimed the record for most career ODI centuries during the second match against the Proteas with a four on the final ball.

Watch: Humble Ross Taylor embracing new record after passing Nathan Astle with 17th ODI century - 'It's a little bit embarrassing!'

01:30
3
Wayne Shaw, reserve goalie for Sutton United, has resigned after admitting knowing bets were planned on his big chomp in the dugout.

Goalie eating pie no funny matter for FA and Gambling Commission

00:29
4
The collapse proved to be vital as the Black Caps snuck away with the second ODI with a winning margin of just six runs.

As it happened: Black Caps scrape home to level series despite late Proteas fightback in second ODI

01:59
5
Foran says leaving Sydney and getting back to his roots in NZ has been a "breath of fresh air".

NZ solace pays off for Warriors recruit Kieran Foran starting fresh

01:17
The Kiwi athlete qualified for the world championships last night and notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

Watch: 'I don't want to jinx it but it's really exciting!' Soaring Eliza McCartney amped for season with shorter pole vault run-up

The Kiwi athlete notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

Waititi is working in Los Angeles so his wife collected the award on his behalf from Prime Minister Bill English at the ceremony in Auckland.


05:19

Pregnant tenant living in squalid, over-priced Rotorua flat fed up with 'lazy' landlords

It's a two bedroom unit, and she is paying $450 a week to live there, in an area where the median rent a week is $270.

04:10

Christchurch Earthquake six years on: 'Doesn't get any easier, that's for sure'

Families came from around the world to remember the 185 people lost in the 2011 quake.

01:57

'The scars won't heal' - CTV victims' families want more answers six years on from quake

Japan lost 28 lives, 12 of those being young language students in the CTV building.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ