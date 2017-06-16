 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Late burst sees Wales home easily as wet weather halts attacking chances against Tonga in Eden Park clash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Wales have seen Tonga off 24-6 in their special international Test clash this afternoon at a sodden Eden Park despite missing a core unit of the regular squad to British and Irish Lions responsibilities.

Tonga #8 Valentino Mapapalangi. Tonga v Wales test match rugby union. Pasifika Challenge. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 16 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Tonga's Valentino Mapapalangi makes a run against Wales.

Source: Photosport

The Welsh etched an early lead in the game with a penalty although they'll feel they were robbed of extra points after the try they scored while under advantage was disallowed by the TMO, who ruled Alex Cuthbert touched the sideline simultaneously as he grounded the ball.

Cuthbert couldn't be denied a second time though as he finished off a brilliant counter-attacking play from Gareth Anscombe by putting a grubber kick through the strewn Tongan defence which he recollected to score.

Tonga quickly responded with a penalty to see the halftime scoreline sit at 8-3 in favour to the Welsh.

Weather halted much of the action in the second half as handling errors plagued attacking opportunities for both sides.

Tonga narrowed the gap to two points with a penalty early in the second half but ill-discipline saw that balloon back out to 14-6 with 10 minutes to go.

Things fell apart for the Samoan side in the final minutes after they gave away another penalty as well as a penalty try on the fulltime hooter when they deliberately collapsed a rolling maul near the line.

Captain Jamie Roberts said the game was difficult in wet conditions but he was happy with the team's result.

"We created opportunities and we showed we've developed. It's a very young squad."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Kieran Read in action during the All Blacks and Manu Samoa rugby union Test match at Apia Park. Samoa. Wednesday 8 July 2015. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Beauden Barrett pulls out football skills to score stunner against Samoa

00:30
2
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

3
Joseph Parker is immortalised in spray paint by famous artist, Mr G.

'The talent of this man is unreal!' - Joseph Parker immortalised in art by artist famous for Steven Adams mural

4
Tonga #8 Valentino Mapapalangi. Tonga v Wales test match rugby union. Pasifika Challenge. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 16 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Late burst sees Wales home easily as wet weather halts attacking chances against Tonga in Eden Park clash

5

Jimmy Spithill chasing historic third crown as America's Cup clash with Team New Zealand becons

Kieran Read in action during the All Blacks and Manu Samoa rugby union Test match at Apia Park. Samoa. Wednesday 8 July 2015. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Beauden Barrett pulls out football skills to score stunner against Samoa

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of tonight's international Test between the All Blacks and Manu Samoa from Eden Park, Auckland.

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ