Late burst sees Wales home easily as wet weather halts attacking chances against Tonga in Eden Park clash

Wales have seen Tonga off 24-6 in their special international Test clash this afternoon at a sodden Eden Park despite missing a core unit of the regular squad to British and Irish Lions responsibilities.

Tonga's Valentino Mapapalangi makes a run against Wales. Source: Photosport

The Welsh etched an early lead in the game with a penalty although they'll feel they were robbed of extra points after the try they scored while under advantage was disallowed by the TMO, who ruled Alex Cuthbert touched the sideline simultaneously as he grounded the ball.

Cuthbert couldn't be denied a second time though as he finished off a brilliant counter-attacking play from Gareth Anscombe by putting a grubber kick through the strewn Tongan defence which he recollected to score.

Tonga quickly responded with a penalty to see the halftime scoreline sit at 8-3 in favour to the Welsh.

Weather halted much of the action in the second half as handling errors plagued attacking opportunities for both sides.

Tonga narrowed the gap to two points with a penalty early in the second half but ill-discipline saw that balloon back out to 14-6 with 10 minutes to go.

Things fell apart for the Samoan side in the final minutes after they gave away another penalty as well as a penalty try on the fulltime hooter when they deliberately collapsed a rolling maul near the line.

Captain Jamie Roberts said the game was difficult in wet conditions but he was happy with the team's result.