'Late bloomer' Luke Romano to celebrate 100th Super cap in Crusaders' clash with Stormers

Luke Romano doesn't mind if you call him a late bloomer.

Crusaders lock Luke Romano carts the ball forward against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

"Early 20s and that, I had a dream I wanted to play for the Crusaders, but to be honest it was pretty far-fetched," the bullocking second-rower says.

"Just to get that first game for them, I was stoked."

In the end, he would achieve far more than a single game.

Having made his Crusaders debut against the Bulls in 2011, aged 25, a Super Rugby title, 31 All Blacks caps and a 2015 Rugby World Cup crown followed.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old will rack up his 100th Super match for the Cantabrians against the Stormers in Christchurch, coming off the bench.

Romano admitted he was never blessed with slick skills but said he worked his legs off in training and always tried to improve his game.

He has packed on 19 kilograms since joining the Crusaders environment.

Barring an ankle break and adductor issues, the Nelson-born powerhouse had also been relatively injury-free throughout his career.

"When you get to that age, I was 23 or 24 years old, you sort of think the dream's over because you're at that age (when) you think that if you're going to make it, you'd have been picked up before then," Romano said.

"But I just had that belief I could get there - that door got opened a little bit and I stuck my foot in and held it open."

Romano expected a stiff challenge from the Cape Town-based Stormers, who are missing Eben Etzebeth through injury but still have plenty of Springbok firepower in the form of Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit.

His troops - who beat the Chiefs 45-23 last week - will have to be at their best to triumph.

"They've always been a very good defensive team and always liked to spread the ball and go for it, sort of like your typical South African side," Romano said.