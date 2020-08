A memorial service for All Black great Andy Haden will take place today at Eden Park in Auckland.

Haden died last Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.

He made a name for himself playing for Auckland club Ponsonby in 1971 before being named in the All Blacks a year later.

A Givealittle page has been set up in Haden's honour with all proceeds going to the nurses who cared for him at Auckland Hospital.