Last minute drop-goal sees Ireland steal Six Nations win over France

A drop goal by Jonathan Sexton in the 83rd minute broke France as Ireland edged a dramatic Six Nations encounter 15-13 in the rain.

The French looked out of it until a superb converted try by right winger Teddy Thomas swung it in their favor and made it 13-12 with only eight minutes to go. Replacement flyhalf Anthony Belleau made the conversion but blew a penalty shortly afterward, giving the Irish time.

They used it with extraordinary composure to work into the French half, going through nearly 40 phases of play before appearing to stall around halfway.

Then came the moment.

Sexton showed a sniper's eye and nerves of steel to unleash a jaw-dropping pot kick from 44 meters. As its descent appeared to slow down, it just crept over the crossbar to send Irish fans into absolute delirium.

Sexton could not quite believe it, taking a second to check it was given before he was mobbed by his teammates.

France's players dropped to their knees in a mixture of exhaustion and frustration. So much effort for so little reward.