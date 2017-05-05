 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Rugby


Last Hits: Steve & Matt's Super Rugby round 11 picks

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Stephen Stuart and Matt Manukia break down this week's Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi side's.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:03
1
The Kiwis and Warriors playmakers said they began the tradition back in 2014 during their Four Nations tournament.

Watch: Kieran Foran on special winning red wine and chocolate tradition with Shaun Johnson: 'It's a pretty close bond'


2

Former Kiwis star Shaun Kenny-Dowall charged with drug possession after nightclub cocaine bust

00:29
3
Anderson showed his versatility in the field dismissing Gujarat's batsman Dinesh Karthik.

Watch: 'Beautiful catch!' Corey Anderson soars through the air to take outstanding catch for Delhi

03:49
4
Stephen Stuart and Matt Manukia break down this week's Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi side's.

Super Rugby round 11 PICKS: Can the Bulls hand the Crusaders their first loss of the season?

00:28
5
Manchester United defeated Celta Vigo 1-0 in their Europa semi-final match.

Watch: Marcus Rashford scores brilliant swerving Man United goal from free-kick to sink Celta Vigo

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ