Last Hits: Stephen and Victor's Super Rugby picks

Rugby

The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's Super Rugby semi-finals.
Rugby
Crusaders Scott Barrett offloads the ball during the round three of a Super Rugby match between the Hurricanes & Crusaders at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. 10th March 2018.

Super Rugby semi preview: Crusaders peaking at the right time, Hurricanes pack in for gruelling battle
01:13
The two top Kiwi sides meet in this weekend's Super Rugby semi-final.

'How many All Blacks in the Hurricanes' pack?' Expect Crusaders walkover in Christchurch, says 1 NEWS Sport's Stephen Stuart
04:41
2016-12-03T00:00:00.000+13:00

Wallabies to play trial game against Aussie XV to prepare for Bledisloe Cup - 'We need the footy'

Front row duo Ross, Ta'avao re-sign with Chiefs

The Chiefs' front row stocks have been bolstered, with props Aidan Ross and Angus Ta'avao re-committing to the side for the foreseeable future.

Ross, 22, has penned a new deal to remain at the Chiefs until 2021, while Ta'avao, 28, has signed on until 2020.

In a media release, the pair spoke about their delight at remaining with the Chiefs, whose Super Rugby season was ended by the Hurricanes last week in Wellington.

"I'm absolutely stoked to re commit to the Gallagher Chiefs," Ross said.

"I couldn't imagine playing my footy anywhere else and I'm pumped to crack into next season."

"It's an exciting time for my family and I as we thoroughly enjoyed our first season with the Chiefs family and it is great to sign on," Ta'avao added.

With the Chiefs now out of Super Rugby, the pair will return to their provincial unions to prepare for the Mitre 10 Cup.

Angus Ta'avao
Angus Ta'avao
The Hurricanes concede it's unrealistic to rely on defence to topple proven Super Rugby play-off kingpins the Crusaders in tomorrow's semi-final.

Two years ago the Wellington-based side stormed to a maiden title on the back of a stingy defence, keeping their tryline untouched through all three knockout matches.

That won't happen this time, having leaked four tries in their 32-31 quarter- final win over the Chiefs.

Coach Chris Boyd has an array of attacking talent at his disposal, conducted by All Blacks five-eighth Beauden Barrett, and expects they'll need to fire against the competition-leading Crusaders defence.

"I think it would be naive for us to think that we can keep all sides to zero every week," Boyd said.

"If they score 30, we need to score 31. It'll come down to opportunities I think."

History suggests his team face an enormous task to unseat the top qualifiers, who are on a 13-match winning run.

The two top Kiwi sides meet in this weekend's Super Rugby semi-final.

The eight-time champion Crusaders are unbeaten in 19 knockout games in Christchurch.

A pack laced with All Blacks has strangled the Hurricanes the last two times they've visited AMI Stadium.

Both of those games were in wet conditions.

Boyd will be relieved a dry night is forecast, improving the odds of the open game he needs to unlock the hosts.

"They're not playing-through champions and winners of the round-robin for any other reason than that they're a bloody good side," he said.

"So they don't have any obvious weaknesses, but there'll be opportunities if we can apply pressure for periods of time."

The game is potentially the last for Boyd and two of his accomplished Hurricanes players, Brad Shields and Julian Savea. All three leave soon to link with English Premiership clubs.

Ageless Crusaders prop Wyatt Crockett could bid farewell to his supporters from the grandstand.

The record 202-game Super Rugby veteran has missed selection following the return to fitness of All Black Joe Moody.

Ryan Crotty says the Hurricanes have game-changers throughout their line-up.
