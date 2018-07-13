 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


Last Hits: Stephen and Victor's Super Rugby picks

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's Super Rugby round 19 action.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Hurricanes' Nehe Milner-Skudder runs with the ball during the Hurricanes vs Chiefs Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 9th of June 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Who will triumph as Chiefs, Canes battle for home quarter-final spot?

2
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

01:49
3
Venus and his South African doubles partner Raven Klassen won their semi-final 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Kiwi Michael Venus 'ecstatic' about making men’s doubles final at Wimbledon

03:02
4
The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's Super Rugby round 19 action.

Super Rugby round 19 picks: All Blacks galore rested for final round - will it come back to haunt anyone?

5
Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

NRL consider changes to Origin voting system after Wally Lewis medal controversially given to Billy Slater

01:41
Of the 10,000 homes – 3,500 will be KiwiBuild homes, Phil Twyford says.

Government to build 10,000 new homes in South Auckland a third of which will be KiwiBuild homes

Housing Minister Phil Twyford announced the self-described "ambitious" Māngere project today.

03:39
Northland College in Kaikohe was called a ghetto by its principal, now it’s been fixed up and faces new challenges.

Makeovers considered for 'deteriorated' and 'substandard' schools

"It's clear that a lack of visual appeal can have a negative impact on the decisions parents."

00:26

'We're not heroes' - British diver insists they were just doing their jobs in cave rescue of 12 Thai boys

The diver who first found the boys says "we're very relieved that they're all alive".

02:04
More than 20,000 nurses hit picket lines, demanding a better offer from health bosses.

Nurses return to work as national strike involving close to 30,000 ends

Crowds of nurses hit the streets to protest the district health boards' latest pay offer while more than 5000 nurses remained on duty for patient safety.

15:29
Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull about two big financial challenges facing councils - climate change and ageing infrastructure.

Q+A Business Podcast: Climate change and ageing infrastructure, big financial challenges facing councils

Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull.