Last Hits: Stephen and Faleatua's Super Rugby picks

The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's action.
The All Blacks star whose father is Samoan also cooked his daughters a special Samoan meal, “chop suey.”

Watch: ‘Siva, siva - chehooo!’ - Sonny Bill Williams cheers on his daughters to dance in cute celebration of Samoan language week


00:58
2
Ngatai admits playing his usual position in the midfield has helped his form in Super Rugby.

'Getting there I suppose' - Charlie Ngatai close to his best for Chiefs

00:14
3
The Kiwi bowler shone with the bat in the hurricane relief charity match.

Watch: Mitchell McClenaghan belts monstrous six in World XI T20 clash with Windies

4
Jarryd Hayne

Rape lawsuit against Jarryd Hayne appears headed for sensational US jury trial

5

Wairarapa Bush rugby player handed 10-year ban for punching teen referee

Police dog receives life-saving blood transfusion from fellow police dog after being stabbed in throat in Canterbury

Four-year-old Kosmo sustained a 4cm cut to the throat, narrowly missing his carotid artery, in a family harm call out.


03:38
Sean Lyons of Netsafe says teens are often put under pressure to share explicit imagery of themselves, which has police concerned about the consequences.

Netsafe warns NZ teens under increased pressure to provide nude selfies: 'pretty alarming stuff'

Hawke's Bay Police have reported a stark increase in the number of images being shared in the region.

Two years on, another review into NZ building standards is launched after first went nowhere

Documents released under the OIA show only a single, three-page document resulted from the previous review.

Street prostitute standing by the car

NZ sex workers undercut by illegal foreign prostitutes

Workers in the industry say they are being crowded out and undercut by immigrants, who are charging half the rates of their New Zealand counterparts.

01:45
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

High Performance Sport NZ announces formal investigation into allegations against former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden

Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.


 
