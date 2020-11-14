TODAY |

Langi Veainu leads Black Ferns to win over Barbarians with double on debut

Source: 

Winger Langi Veainu has scored a double on debut as the Black Ferns scrapped their way to a 34-15 win over the New Zealand Barbarians in Waitakere on Saturday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The rookie winger scored twice in the first half as the Black Ferns collected a 34-15 win in Auckland. Source: SKY

Krystal Murray scored just before halftime for the Barbarians, but the Black Ferns took a 20-8 lead into the break.

Veteran halfback Kendra Cocksedge and debutant lock Kelsie Wills both crossed to join Veainu, who scored in the 18th and 26th minute.

Winger Lyric Faleafaga hauled back the deficit to just five points for the Baabaas when she crossed three minutes after the restart, but from then on the Black Ferns dominated.

Cheyelle Robins-Reti also scored on debut, and Grace Brooker added a sixth for the Black Ferns as they shut out the win.

The two teams meet again in Nelson next Saturday.

rnz.co.nz

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LIVE: All Blacks running out of time for comeback as handling errors, discipline cost them against Pumas
2
Langi Veainu leads Black Ferns to win over Barbarians with double on debut
3
Mitchell Starc tosses bat in mini-tantrum after captain declares before he reached century
4
Little-known Mexican in share of Masters lead as Augusta cuts DeChambeau down to size
5
Joseph Parker, Junior Fa headline star-studded teams riddled with rivalries for celebrity basketball match
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:47

Comm Games heartache to a Black Ferns debut: The meteoric rise of former volleyballer Kelsie Wills
00:50

Reow! Joe Moody embraces Andrew Saville's 'caged lion' comparison with unexpected impersonation

Māori All Blacks to play Super rugby side in waiting Moana Pasifika
01:15

All Blacks looking to send players home if unwanted for final Tri-Nations Test