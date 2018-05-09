Land Rover reclaims sponsored car from Israel Folau as fallout over social media comments continues - report

Source:
The fallout of Israel Folau's controversial comments continues with a key sponsor opting to distance themselves from the Wallabies star.
Waratahs player Israel Folau.
The Sydney Telegraph reports Land Rover has taken back their sponsored car from the Waratahs winger due to his anti-gay sentiments on social media.
The motor company did however emphasise Folau was never an official ambassador in the first place with car being part of a $850,000 deal Land Rover had with Rugby Australia.
It is the first financial backlash Folau has received since posting his religious beliefs on social media.
The 29-year-old probably isn't worried though - he can still get around in the $500,000 Lamborghini he purchased last year.
