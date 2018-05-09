Land Rover reclaims sponsored car from Israel Folau as fallout over social media comments continues - report

The fallout of Israel Folau's controversial comments continues with a key sponsor opting to distance themselves from the Wallabies star.

Waratahs player Israel Folau. Source: Photosport

The Sydney Telegraph reports Land Rover has taken back their sponsored car from the Waratahs winger due to his anti-gay sentiments on social media.

The motor company did however emphasise Folau was never an official ambassador in the first place with car being part of a $850,000 deal Land Rover had with Rugby Australia.

It is the first financial backlash Folau has received since posting his religious beliefs on social media.