Land Rover reclaims sponsored car from Israel Folau as fallout over social media comments continues - report

The fallout of Israel Folau's controversial comments continues with a key sponsor opting to distance themselves from the Wallabies star.

SYDNEY, NSW - MARCH 18: Waratahs player Israel Folau (14) looks towards the scoreboard at round 5 of the Super Rugby between Waratahs and Rebels at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on March 18, 2018. (Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire)

Waratahs player Israel Folau.

Source: Photosport

The Sydney Telegraph reports Land Rover has taken back their sponsored car from the Waratahs winger due to his anti-gay sentiments on social media.

The motor company did however emphasise Folau was never an official ambassador in the first place with car being part of a $850,000 deal Land Rover had with Rugby Australia.

It is the first financial backlash Folau has received since posting his religious beliefs on social media.

The 29-year-old probably isn't worried though - he can still get around in the $500,000 Lamborghini he purchased last year.

