Land Rover dumps Dan Carter over drink drive shame

Former All Black Dan Carter has been dumped by sponsor Land Rover over his drink drive shame.

Ricahrd Escot of L'Equipe explained that the former All Black was initially pulled over for speeding after drinking four glasses of wine.
"Over the last few days my management and I have had to front up to my sponsors," he wrote on Facebook.

"Not surprisingly, Land Rover, who for good reason have zero tolerance towards drink driving, have ended their relationship with me. I understand this completely and am disappointed I put them in this position."

Richard Escot is adamant that Dan Carter's indiscretion won't leave him offside with the French rugby public.
The Racing 92 star was stopped by police at a checkpoint where he was caught over the limit, speeding and not carrying a driver's licence.

He was stopped in the 17th district in Paris, near the Champs-Elysees.

Police say he had a alcohol level of .98g/l, above the authorised limit of .5g/l.

The World Cup winner has since returned to New Zealand for a holiday, and concedes he made a "a massive error of judgment".

The All Blacks legend was nearly twice over the legal limit when pulled over near the Champs Elysee.
