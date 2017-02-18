Land Rover dumps Dan Carter over drink drive shame

Former All Black Dan Carter has been dumped by sponsor Land Rover over his drink drive shame.

"Over the last few days my management and I have had to front up to my sponsors," he wrote on Facebook.

"Not surprisingly, Land Rover, who for good reason have zero tolerance towards drink driving, have ended their relationship with me. I understand this completely and am disappointed I put them in this position."

The Racing 92 star was stopped by police at a checkpoint where he was caught over the limit, speeding and not carrying a driver's licence.

He was stopped in the 17th district in Paris, near the Champs-Elysees.

Police say he had a alcohol level of .98g/l, above the authorised limit of .5g/l.