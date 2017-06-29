Laidback Warren Gatland hoping to 'have a good game of rugby and enjoy a beer afterwards' with Steve Hansen

The ongoing "banter" between the All Blacks coaches and Warren Gatland has come to an end if anything is to be made of the Steve Hansen's comments earlier today.

The All Blacks coach was critical of the media's role in escalating tensions between the two camps and calling out the New Zealand Herald's caricature of Gatland as a clown.

Hansen described the recent press conference exchanges between the two as only "a bit of banter" and admitted he has "a lot of respect" for the Lions coach and his team.



Gatland today accepted Hansen's olive branch and admitting he hopes to "enjoy a beer" with Hansen after the second Test in Wellington.