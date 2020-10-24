TODAY |

Lack of game footage of Pumas a 'refreshing' challenge for All Blacks

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

The All Blacks admit they're in the dark around how Argentina will play this weekend in the third Tri-Nations Test.

Los Pumas were scheduled to face the NSW Waratahs in a friendly today. Source: Photosport

The Pumas have not played a Test match since the World Cup last year, although they've had two warm up games since leaving quarantine in Sydney last month.

That's only given Ian Foster and his team just two games of footage to go by in understanding how they could line up in Sydney this Saturday.

All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock says the situation presents a challenge for players in their preparation.

"Yeah, it's always challenging playing a team three or four times in a row and we'd just come off that, so it is a bit different now looking at the Argies and working out how they play," he said.

"They haven't had a lot of footie to play, so there isn't a heap to look at film wise, but we have played them a number of times in the past through the Rugby Championships so there's definitely some traits that they'll have there."

"It has been refreshing working out how they're going to play and how we're going to try and stop it, but then also how are we going to impose our game against them."

Meanwhile the team has looked into their own performance after the 24-22 loss to the Wallabies in Brisbane last weekend.

Assistant coach John Plumtree admitted the changed line up may have hindered the team's rhythm coming into the forth Bledisloe.

"Yeah, we pulled apart our game last weekend. There were clearly some things we got wrong, so that's been our big focus yesterday and today," Plumtree said.

"Just correcting little parts of our game that we knew that if we execute we're going to create opportunities for ourselves to score tries and right now, we're just not nailing a few of those little roles."

"So, that's been a big part of our review and something we worked hard on today."

The All Blacks name their team to take on the Pumas tomorrow.

Rugby
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
West Indies cricket team in Christchurch lose training exemption after ‘repeatedly’ breaking managed isolation rules
2
Golf ball skims across water on way to remarkable hole in one at Augusta
3
'It's a disgrace' - Sir John Kirwan, Christian Cullen slammed for suggesting removal of red cards
4
Trent Boult stars with the ball as Mumbai Indians win fifth IPL championship
5
Former Māori All Black James Lowe to debut for Ireland
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

All Blacks admit discipline needs improvement ahead of physical Pumas clash
00:22

Red-carded Wallaby to miss rest of Tri-Nations after high shot on Sam Whitelock

Sergio Garcia to miss Masters after contracting Covid-19

Dane Coles says All Blacks didn't play 'B' team in loss to Wallabies