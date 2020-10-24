Lack of game footage of Pumas a 'refreshing' challenge for All Blacks

The All Blacks admit they're in the dark around how Argentina will play this weekend in the third Tri-Nations Test.

Los Pumas were scheduled to face the NSW Waratahs in a friendly today. Source: Photosport

The Pumas have not played a Test match since the World Cup last year, although they've had two warm up games since leaving quarantine in Sydney last month.

That's only given Ian Foster and his team just two games of footage to go by in understanding how they could line up in Sydney this Saturday.

All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock says the situation presents a challenge for players in their preparation.

"Yeah, it's always challenging playing a team three or four times in a row and we'd just come off that, so it is a bit different now looking at the Argies and working out how they play," he said.

"They haven't had a lot of footie to play, so there isn't a heap to look at film wise, but we have played them a number of times in the past through the Rugby Championships so there's definitely some traits that they'll have there."

"It has been refreshing working out how they're going to play and how we're going to try and stop it, but then also how are we going to impose our game against them."

Meanwhile the team has looked into their own performance after the 24-22 loss to the Wallabies in Brisbane last weekend.

Assistant coach John Plumtree admitted the changed line up may have hindered the team's rhythm coming into the forth Bledisloe.

"Yeah, we pulled apart our game last weekend. There were clearly some things we got wrong, so that's been our big focus yesterday and today," Plumtree said.

"Just correcting little parts of our game that we knew that if we execute we're going to create opportunities for ourselves to score tries and right now, we're just not nailing a few of those little roles."

"So, that's been a big part of our review and something we worked hard on today."