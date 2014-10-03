Kurtley Beale 'more threatening' than Israel Folau, says Beauden Barrett

The Wallabies are boasting a more attacking player than Israel Folau in incumbent Kurtley Beale, claims All Blacks star Beauden Barrett.

Following Folau's very public sacking by Rugby Australia earlier this year, the Wallabies have been searching for a replacement in the number 15 jersey, settling on Beale for tomorrow night's first Bledisloe Cup Test in Perth.

While most international sides would struggle to fill the void of Folau's attacking abilities, crossing over for 32 tries in 62 Tests, Barrett assured media yesterday that Beale is more than capable of stepping up.

"Kurtley is a very exciting player and he is so unpredictable," Barrett said.

"I think they certainly don't lose anything by having Kurtley there and if anything, it's probably more threatening."