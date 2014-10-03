TODAY |

Kurtley Beale 'more threatening' than Israel Folau, says Beauden Barrett

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

The Wallabies are boasting a more attacking player than Israel Folau in incumbent Kurtley Beale, claims All Blacks star Beauden Barrett.

Following Folau's very public sacking by Rugby Australia earlier this year, the Wallabies have been searching for a replacement in the number 15 jersey, settling on Beale for tomorrow night's first Bledisloe Cup Test in Perth.

While most international sides would struggle to fill the void of Folau's attacking abilities, crossing over for 32 tries in 62 Tests, Barrett assured media yesterday that Beale is more than capable of stepping up.

"Kurtley is a very exciting player and he is so unpredictable," Barrett said.

"I think they certainly don't lose anything by having Kurtley there and if anything, it's probably more threatening."

Barrett and Beale will come face to face in Perth tomorrow night, both starting as opposing fullbacks for the first of this year's two Bledisloe Cup Tests.

Kurtley Beale of the Wallabies Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The young Kiwi footballer scored a penalty in his home debut at the Allianz Arena.
Kiwi Sarpreet Singh scores as Bayern Munich humiliate amateur side 23-0
2
Scott Gregory’s short stint at lock helped turn the match in Northland’s favour in Invercargill.
Northland fullback soars in line-out, sets up Taniwha for brilliant driven try
3
Under the proposed new regulations, tackles must be no higher than the waist.
Dramatic new tackle laws proposed for rugby, in bid to reduce head injuries
4
Sir Brian's departure from his funeral service at Memorial Park was full of mana and respect.
All Blacks greats form guard of honour before schoolboys perform haka for Sir Brian Lochore's final farewell
5
David Lochore said his father's biggest passion in life wasn't rugby or farming, but his grandchildren.
Sir Brian Lochore's son delivers heartwarming speech at dad's funeral, and shares brilliant anecdote about Sir Graham Henry
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Hansen says no malice behind his description of Cheika as 'Mickey Mouse'
00:52
The All Blacks coach is certain this week’s game is going to be tough, thanks in part to the Aussie’s ability to play in the midfield.

Steve Hansen certain Oz clash will be tough, thanks in part to 'jack-in-the-box' James O'Connor
00:29
But the All Blacks coach didn’t want to reveal all his secrets.

Steve Hansen 'very close' to deciding his strongest side ahead of Australia clash
01:20
Sir Brian's departure from his funeral service at Memorial Park was full of mana and respect.

All Blacks greats form guard of honour before schoolboys perform haka for Sir Brian Lochore's final farewell