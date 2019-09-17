TODAY |

'Who knows' whether Retallick will turn out for All Blacks against Boks, Ian Foster tells media

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster has suggested injured lock Brodie Retallick will probably not play this week against South Africa but has left the press guessing by saying “who knows.”

Retallick suffered a dislocated shoulder in the All Blacks draw against South Africa in Wellington in July.

Speaking to media in Japan today Foster suggested that Retallick is progressing really well and is pushing to be fit for game time soon.

Foster says he's "pretty sure" Retallick won't take field for the All Blacks on Saturday.

“He’s quite hard to hide from you guys - a 6 ft 9 monster - so we haven’t been sneaking him into training or anything like that."

“He is progressing really strongly, but pretty sure he won’t be there Saturday, but who knows.”


Source: 1 NEWS
