'I know he's up there smiling' - Tongan Thor pays tribute to late father after Australian Rugby awards

Taniela Tupou, affectionately known as the Tongan Thor, has opened up about his early life struggles, taking home two honours at Australia's rugby awards on Friday.

Tupou, 22, picked up Australia's Super Rugby Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year awards for his efforts in 2018, also making his breakthrough in the gold Wallabies jersey.

The young front rower was born and raised in Tonga, moving to New Zealand to attend Sacred Heart College, before relocating to Australia to take up a contract with the Queensland Reds.

Receiving his awards, Tupou was quick to pay tribute to his family, with his father passing away when he was just age nine.

"I know how it feels to have nothing. I grew up with nothing back home and to be able to have all this, it seems like I can help my family have a life instead of having nothing," he said.

"He passed away in 2005 and I only started playing in 2006, so he didn't see much of me playing footy. If I had one wish it would be for him to watch me play.

"I know he's up there smiling at me."

Tupou also revealed that he and his brothers rebuilt their family home in Tonga, following the destruction of Cyclone Gita last year.

"[We] built this house, it's just something for them to stay in for now, it's three rooms, and we're going to try and rebuild it next year.

"I'm trying to save up here so hopefully we have enough to build a proper house for my mum and buy her a car too and I can look after myself after that."