 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'I know he's up there smiling' - Tongan Thor pays tribute to late father after Australian Rugby awards

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

Taniela Tupou, affectionately known as the Tongan Thor, has opened up about his early life struggles, taking home two honours at Australia's rugby awards on Friday.

Tupou, 22, picked up Australia's Super Rugby Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year awards for his efforts in 2018, also making his breakthrough in the gold Wallabies jersey.

The young front rower was born and raised in Tonga, moving to New Zealand to attend Sacred Heart College, before relocating to Australia to take up a contract with the Queensland Reds.

Receiving his awards, Tupou was quick to pay tribute to his family, with his father passing away when he was just age nine.

"I know how it feels to have nothing. I grew up with nothing back home and to be able to have all this, it seems like I can help my family have a life instead of having nothing," he said.

"He passed away in 2005 and I only started playing in 2006, so he didn't see much of me playing footy. If I had one wish it would be for him to watch me play.

"I know he's up there smiling at me."

Tupou also revealed that he and his brothers rebuilt their family home in Tonga, following the destruction of Cyclone Gita last year.

"[We] built this house, it's just something for them to stay in for now, it's three rooms, and we're going to try and rebuild it next year.

"I'm trying to save up here so hopefully we have enough to build a proper house for my mum and buy her a car too and I can look after myself after that."

Tupou could find himself up against the All Blacks, when the Wallabies and New Zealand face off in the third Bledisloe Cup Test next week.

Taniela Tupou of the Wallabies in action during the Australia captains Run ahead of their match against Wales at Principality Stadium. Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Blood-stained street after dozens brawl in wake of Tonga-Australia league match
2
Black Caps' 2011 win over Australia included in list of suspected fixed matches, claims Al Jazeera
3
'We're starting from scratch' - Kiwi shootout to decide Supercars title
4
The Black Ferns Sevens claimed the title in Colorado with a 33-7 win over their hosts.
Watch: Portia Woodman tears USA apart with hat-trick as New Zealand claim World Sevens Series opener
5
As a tribute to retired teammate Nick Collison, the Kiwi star stole the show again.
Watch: Steven Adams videobombs reporter's live cross with invisible handshake
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:48
Crotty praised Taylor's influence in the All Blacks side this year.

'The All Blacks ship keeps sailing on' - Dane Coles admits he's behind Codie Taylor in Steve Hansen's plans
00:48
The superstar forward credited the sell out crowd at Eden Park last night.

'It's about making these guys proud' – Jason Taumalolo thanks Tonga fans after Kangaroos loss
02:05
Gareth Anscombe’s parents have flown to London to cheer on the New Zealand-born fullback as he tries to help Wales overcome South Africa.

'I was crucified' - former Blues, Chiefs first-five opens up about criticism from Welsh fans
Auckland's Dalton Papali'i (C celebrate a try with team mate Jordan Trainor (R during the Lions vs Auckland Mitre 10 Cup rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Thursday the 4th of October 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Auckland allow fans free entry to Mitre 10 Cup final against Canterbury