Kiwis winger Jordan Rapana switches to rugby union, signs with Japanese side

Canberra NRL winger Jordan Rapana will make the move to Japanese rugby after Panasonic Wild Knights announced his signing.



Rapana will begin the season with the Wild Knights in January, having previously played in the 15-man code with the Western Force.



It still remains unclear whether he will return to the Raiders during the 2020 NRL season.



The noted try-scorer has spoken previously about the desire to spend the summer playing union in Japan, before going back to play for Canberra next year.



If he was to do so, he would either need to miss the end of the Wild Knights' campaign or sit out the opening nine rounds of the Raiders' NRL campaign due to scheduling clashes.



As he is un-contracted, there is nothing preventing him from making a short-term switch and returning to rugby league.



Such a move could also help Canberra's salary cap predicament, given only a six-month contract would be registered with the NRL rather than a full yearly wage.

