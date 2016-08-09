Kiwi women dominate World Sevens Player of the Year nominations, All Blacks Sevens snubbed

World Rugby's women's Sevens Player of the Year award will again go to a New Zealander, as the Black Ferns swept the nominations for the annual prize.

Having seen Black Ferns Sevens star Michaela Blyde claim the award in the past two years, teammates Ruby Tui, Tyla Nathan-Wong and captain Sarah Hirini have seen the Kiwi women complete a shut out of the 2019 nominations.

This year's nomination for Hirini in particular is special, her fourth in six years, although the long time captain is yet to claim the prize.

"Sarah, Ruby and Tyla have been integral parts of the Black Ferns sevens setup for a long time now, it's great to see their commitment and excellence recognised with these nominations," NZ Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said.

"The Black Ferns sevens team has an exceptional record on the world stage and I know these players will be at the centre of making sure that continues over what is going to be a big 12 months."

Meanwhile, the mens' category didn't fare as well for Kiwis, with no All Blacks Sevens players nominated for the top prize. Instead, the trio of Folau Niua and Stephen Tomasin (both USA) and Jerry Tuwai (Fiji) make up the shortlist.