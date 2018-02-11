 

Kiwi teen becomes hero, scoring golden point try as Reds win thrilling women's tens final against NSW

Teenager Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea became an instant hero after scoring golden-point try to win a thrilling women's final at the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens for the Queensland Reds.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Alysia Lefau Fakaosilea is tackled during the match between the Griffith Uni and Macquarie Uni at the Womens Sevens University Competition held at Macquarie Uni on September 10, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

Alysia Lefau Fakaosilea is tackled during the match between the Griffith Uni and Macquarie Uni at the Womens Sevens University Competition held at Macquarie Uni in Sydney, Australia.

Source: Getty

The Reds and the NSW Waratahs couldn't be split with scores locked at 5-5 after 20 minutes of regulation time and five more minutes of extra time in an absorbing clash packed with Wallaroos representatives.

It took until the 27th minute for Lefau-Fakaosilea to break the deadlock - seconds after she had applied perhaps the tackle of the tournament with a crunching hit on NSW's Olivia Brooks.

Reds five-eighth Zahara Temara collected the ball from the back of a scrum and dished it left to Lefau-Fakaosilea, who pinned her ears back and found the line to make it 10-5 and spark emotional celebrations.

The 17-year-old has a strong rugby pedigree - two of her uncles are Wallaby Will Skelton and All Black Mils Muliaina, while her cousin is Lolo Fakaosilea of the ACT Brumbies.

She was also crowned player of the tournament.

A fifth-minute try from Bo Vette-Welsh looked like all the Tahs would need to win a tense, even clash featuring a host of Wallaroos representatives and enjoyed by a healthy crowd at Suncorp Stadium.

But the Reds rallied late and finally got their reward after the siren, with Samantha Treherne capitalising on a massive overlap on the left wing to score in the corner.

Temara missed a difficult conversion attempt, forcing the match into extra-time.

It was a breezy path to the final for rugby's two powerhouse states, who didn't concede a single point between them in their matches against the ACT Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels across Friday and Saturday.

It was the first time a full four-team women's tournament was played at the Brisbane Tens this year following a spike in TV viewership during a one-off match between Queensland and NSW last year.

The rugby on display across the two days was compelling, skilful and physical - positive signs ahead of the first national Australian women's 15-a-side rugby competition, the Super W, which begins next month and also includes a West Australian side.

