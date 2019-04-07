Kiwi teams 'absolutely hate the Crusaders' - Israel Dagg

The Crusaders are the team rival players love to hate, according to former All Black Israel Dagg.

Source: 1 NEWS

Having lifted the Super Rugby trophy a record 10 times, the Crusaders are by far the most decorated team in the history of the competition. The next best challengers come in the form of the Blues and South Africa's Bulls, with three titles apiece.

Speaking to Sky Sports UK, though, 66-Test All Black Dagg opened up on the tall poppy syndrome that the Crusaders experience. They're the team with the biggest target on their backs, he said.

"I know playing other teams and talking to players from other teams - I'd have a lot of friends in other teams - they absolutely hate the Crusaders,” Dagg said.

"They never say why, but they just hate them with a passion. People have something against them, so they will come out full guns blazing.

"But the Crusaders are the side to beat."

Dagg himself earned 89 caps for the Crusaders, moving to Christchurch after beginning his Super Rugby career with 25 appearances for the Highlanders.

The former Test fullback is also backing his former side to be in contention for the Super Rugby Aotearoa crown, having lifted the last three Super Rugby titles.

"They have to be favourites and the team to beat, and not just because I played for them and my heart lies with them.

"I think before the lockdown, they know what it takes to win and how to win championship matches - that's what these games are going to be like.

"They've got the squad to do the deeds. They've got a back-line which is a Ferrari and a forward pack which is a Rolls Royce - they've got it all.”