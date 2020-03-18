Kiwi Super Rugby derbies could be unveiled by 'end of the week', says NZ Rugby boss

A restructured Super Rugby competition composed of New Zealand derbies could be unveiled "by the end of the week", NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson says.

Chiefs Aaron Cruden, during the Super Rugby match between the Blues and Chiefs, held at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 31 January 2020. Source: Photosport

The competition was suspended for two weeks after New Zealand introduced a mandatory 14 days of isolation for those entering the country.

Since the suspension Sanzaar have been working to put on matches in a bid to ease financial pressures.

"We're quite excited about what we're starting to develop with our Super clubs, with Sky obviously heavily involved in some of the discussion we're having around what alternative products might look like,” Robinson told The Breakdown.

"This is a process that is quite complex and detailed and we have to make sure we take people with us and go through all the permutations, [but] we'd like to think by the end of the week we're in a situation to share more detail."

With the travel restrictions prohibiting travel to both NZ and Australia, the new competition would see the five New Zealand sides play one another.

"We've got 10-12 weeks to look to provide some rugby product for our fans, we're in regular dialogue with them [the Super Rugby franchises] on a daily basis,” Robinson said.

The Highlanders won't be available to play any rugby until April 1 as their players and staff are undergoing self-isolation after arriving home from Argentina on Tuesday.

Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle suggested on Tuesday that a similar domestic event will be considered for Australia's four Super Rugby teams.

While Robinson proposed a standalone competition, Castle said domestic-only matches could connect with the results of Super Rugby games already played this season.

"That's what all the SANZAAR nations are working together with their competition managers to see," Castle said.

"If we can find a competition that makes sense, that links into the games that have already been played (and) potentially gives us an outcome that allows to still play a finals series.

"The travel restrictions mean that cross-border competition doesn't seem realistic so domestic obviously leads the conversation."