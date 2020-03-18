TODAY |

Kiwi Super Rugby derbies could be unveiled by 'end of the week', says NZ Rugby boss

Source:  1 NEWS

A restructured Super Rugby competition composed of New Zealand derbies could be unveiled "by the end of the week", NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson says.

Chiefs Aaron Cruden, during the Super Rugby match between the Blues and Chiefs, held at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 31 January 2020. Source: Photosport

The competition was suspended for two weeks after New Zealand introduced a mandatory 14 days of isolation for those entering the country.

Since the suspension Sanzaar have been working to put on matches in a bid to ease financial pressures.

"We're quite excited about what we're starting to develop with our Super clubs, with Sky obviously heavily involved in some of the discussion we're having around what alternative products might look like,” Robinson told The Breakdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mark Robinson has revealed there is a process in place to hold NZ derbies after coronavirus travel restrictions halted Super Rugby. Source: SKY

"This is a process that is quite complex and detailed and we have to make sure we take people with us and go through all the permutations, [but] we'd like to think by the end of the week we're in a situation to share more detail."

With the travel restrictions prohibiting travel to both NZ and Australia, the new competition would see the five New Zealand sides play one another.

"We've got 10-12 weeks to look to provide some rugby product for our fans, we're in regular dialogue with them [the Super Rugby franchises] on a daily basis,” Robinson said.

The Highlanders won't be available to play any rugby until April 1 as their players and staff are undergoing self-isolation after arriving home from Argentina on Tuesday.

Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle suggested on Tuesday that a similar domestic event will be considered for Australia's four Super Rugby teams.

While Robinson proposed a standalone competition, Castle said domestic-only matches could connect with the results of Super Rugby games already played this season.

"That's what all the SANZAAR nations are working together with their competition managers to see," Castle said.

"If we can find a competition that makes sense, that links into the games that have already been played (and) potentially gives us an outcome that allows to still play a finals series.

"The travel restrictions mean that cross-border competition doesn't seem realistic so domestic obviously leads the conversation."


Rugby
All Blacks
Blues
Chiefs
Hurricanes
Crusaders
Highlanders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Cambridge's velodrome closed after person possibly exposed to coronavirus visited site
2
Warriors leadership sends mixed messages over team's future in Australia
3
Tom Brady confirms he'll be leaving New England Patriots after 20-year dynasty
4
Benji Marshall turns back the clock, scores try while leading Tigers to win over Dragons
5
NBA star reveals anger at teammate suspected of infecting him when coronavirus joke backfired
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Despite match being canned, NZ-bound Highlanders will undergo 14-day self-isolation

Highlanders game against Jaguares behind closed doors cancelled, teams share points

Australian hooker shown red card on Crusaders debut for throwing elbow

Ruthless Crusaders destroy Sunwolves in Brisbane, go top of Super Rugby