Kiwi star Hadleigh Parkes spins out of feeble tackle, opens scoring for Wales in Six Nations romp against Italy

Wales rose to second in the Six Nations after a mixture of new faces and returning veterans combined to give the hosts a convincing 38-14 Six Nations victory over Italy.

The former Auckland man got the ball rolling in the 38-14 win.
Source: SKY

Warren Gatland was rewarded for his decision to freshen up a Welsh side that had experienced successive narrow defeats to England and Ireland.

Despite 10 changes to the starting lineup, Wales made a cohesive and impressive start with two tries in the opening six minutes to take control against Italy, which has now lost 16 consecutive Six Nations matches.

George North scored two tries, while Hadleigh Parkes, Cory Hill and Justin Tipuric also went over at the Principality Stadium. Matteo Minozzi and Mattia Bellini got Italy's two tries.

A yellow card for Wales either side of halftime - when Wales led 17-7 - perhaps prevented an even greater margin of victory, but Gatland now has tough choices to make ahead of next week's tournament finale against France, which could decide second place.

Ireland beat Scotland 28-8 and was crowned champion on Saturday after title rival England was beaten by France, 22-16.

