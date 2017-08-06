 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Rugby


Kiwi sides disadvantaged as new Super Rugby schedule confirmed

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Super Rugby's new schedule for the 2018 season has been released, with the competition's new format expected to hinder teams in the New Zealand conference.

The Crusaders became the first foreign side to win a final in South Africa.

The Crusaders with the Super Rugby trophy

Source: Photosport

With the decision to cut three teams at the end of last season, reducing the total number from 18 back to 15, teams will be separated into three conferences, as opposed to four seen in Super Rugby since 2011.

The five New Zealand sides will make up one conference, with the Japanese Sunwolves side joining the four remaining Australian sides, being the Brumbies, Waratahs, Reds and Rebels.

Meanwhile, Argentina's Jaguares will link up with the four remaining South African sides, the Bulls, Lions, Stormers and Sharks.

Each team will play 16 regular season matches, with eight of those against teams from within a side's given conference, while also having two bye rounds. The remaining eight fixtures will see each team compete against the 10 teams from outside their given conference.

A total of 120 regular season matches will be played across the five conferences.

This move will see New Zealand sides disadvantaged, having to play half their fixtures against their fellow Kiwi sides, comprehensibly harder matches than those against the South African and Australian conference sides.

In a statement released today, SANZAAR chief executive Andy Marinos spoke about the structure of the new competition.

"Super Rugby is one of, if not the best club rugby tournaments in the world highlighted this year by a global TV audience of nearly 50 million and a final crowd in Johannesburg of 60,000."

"It was not an easy decision to reduce the number of teams but a necessary one considering the outputs from the strategic review to date. The tournament was not working with 18 teams, the structure was confusing, the outcomes of matches were becoming too predictable and the fans and stakeholders had, through our surveys, voiced their concerns."

Super Rugby begins on 17 February, with the beginning of the South African conference, before the New Zealand and Australian conferences kicking off a week later on 23 February.

The opening week for New Zealand sides will see the Highlanders host the Blues, the champion Crusaders at home to the Chiefs, with the Hurricanes travelling to Pretoria to face the Bulls.

Super Rugby 2018 draw in full here.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:58
2
Yankees batter Todd Frazier couldn’t stand while teammate Matt Holiday struggled to hold back tears after the distressing incident.

Video: MLB stars in tears after young girl in stands is struck by ball from 150km/h pitch

00:49
3
Tawera Nikau says that younger players will be chosen ahead of 32-year old Marshall.

Watch: Kiwis selector closes door on Benji Marshall's World Cup return: 'We've set a precedent'

00:34
4
The British fighter is confident he'll defeat the Kiwi heavyweight in Manchester on Sunday.

'I don't need a referee… I'm gonna knock him out' - cocky Hughie Fury taunts Joseph Parker over referee appointment

00:43
5
Tawera Nikau spoke about picking players for his World Cup squad.

'It's really exciting' – Kiwis selector backing NZ NRL stars in NRL finals

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:24
Two men in the small town of Bulls gave the National Party leader a warm welcome.

Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

"I couldn't give you my vote so I decided to give you something else."

02:01
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers

The debate was must watch viewing for over 40% of New Zealand's TV audience last night.

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

00:47
Mr Peters said the polls were wrong earlier this year and they are wrong now, a day after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed party support at five per cent.

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

The NZ First leader was pushed again this morning on which party he'll back.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 