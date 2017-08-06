Kiwi sides disadvantaged as new Super Rugby schedule confirmed

Super Rugby's new schedule for the 2018 season has been released, with the competition's new format expected to hinder teams in the New Zealand conference.

The Crusaders with the Super Rugby trophy Source: Photosport

With the decision to cut three teams at the end of last season, reducing the total number from 18 back to 15, teams will be separated into three conferences, as opposed to four seen in Super Rugby since 2011.

The five New Zealand sides will make up one conference, with the Japanese Sunwolves side joining the four remaining Australian sides, being the Brumbies, Waratahs, Reds and Rebels.

Meanwhile, Argentina's Jaguares will link up with the four remaining South African sides, the Bulls, Lions, Stormers and Sharks.

Each team will play 16 regular season matches, with eight of those against teams from within a side's given conference, while also having two bye rounds. The remaining eight fixtures will see each team compete against the 10 teams from outside their given conference.

A total of 120 regular season matches will be played across the five conferences.

This move will see New Zealand sides disadvantaged, having to play half their fixtures against their fellow Kiwi sides, comprehensibly harder matches than those against the South African and Australian conference sides.

In a statement released today, SANZAAR chief executive Andy Marinos spoke about the structure of the new competition.

"Super Rugby is one of, if not the best club rugby tournaments in the world highlighted this year by a global TV audience of nearly 50 million and a final crowd in Johannesburg of 60,000."

"It was not an easy decision to reduce the number of teams but a necessary one considering the outputs from the strategic review to date. The tournament was not working with 18 teams, the structure was confusing, the outcomes of matches were becoming too predictable and the fans and stakeholders had, through our surveys, voiced their concerns."

Super Rugby begins on 17 February, with the beginning of the South African conference, before the New Zealand and Australian conferences kicking off a week later on 23 February.

The opening week for New Zealand sides will see the Highlanders host the Blues, the champion Crusaders at home to the Chiefs, with the Hurricanes travelling to Pretoria to face the Bulls.