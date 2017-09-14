 

Kiwi rugby writer responds to All Blacks prop Kane Hames: You 'made mincemeat' of me Kane - but 'proof will be in the pudding'

The journalist at the centre of Kane Hames' ire has responded, after the All Blacks' prop called him out in yesterday's All Blacks press conference.

The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.
After Hames was picked to start in the front row for the All Blacks against South Africa yesterday, Fairfax's Marc Hinton wrote how he believed the prop wasn't "a renowned scrummager."

Hames read the piece and went looking for the scribe when he fronted yesterday, publicly calling Hinton out mid-media conference, as the rest of the gathered media applauded at his well thought out rebuttal. He even offered Hinton some choice advice.

The All Blacks prop will be making his first start in the black jersey against the Springboks in Albany.
Writing this morning, Hinton gave Hames full credit for his measured response, and now expects Hames to perform on Saturday night, writing today: "The proof will be in the pudding on Saturday night".

The All Blacks first-five praised McKenzie's vocal direction on the pitch but had a dig at him about his off field 'chat'.
"I now have a fair idea what awaits Springboks tighthead Ruan Dreyer on Saturday night in Albany," Hinton wrote.

"The new All Blacks loosehead, who will start his first test in the famous black jersey at QBE Stadium, warmed up for the big occasion by making mincemeat of me at his Thursday press conference."

McKenzie dropped a few high balls against the Pumas and said that he can't afford to do that against South Africa.
"My crime had been to describe him in a team story as a prop not 'renowned' for his scrummaging.

"But I am clearly wrong. I know this because Kane Hames told me so. In no uncertain terms either.

"He is one of those neat old-fashioned tales of a late bloomer who has bided his time, worked through a serious knee injury, stuck his head down and his bum up and been rewarded with a chance that could grow into something much more substantial if he's as good as his word."

"On ya Kane."

Having warmed up victoriously against Hinton, Kane Hames will surely have the South African front-row firmly in his sights for tomorrow night's clash in Albany.

All Blacks

Kiwi rugby writer responds to All Blacks prop Kane Hames: You 'made mincemeat' of me Kane - but 'proof will be in the pudding'

