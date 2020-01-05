TODAY |

Kiwi Michael Fatialofa still in hospital after neck injury in English Premiership

Former Hurricanes lock Michael Fatialofa is still in hopsital, having suffered a serious neck injury playing for Worcester against Saracens yesterday.

Michael Fatialofa goes off injured during the Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and Worcester Warriors. Source: Getty

Fatialofa, 27, was taken from the field on a stretcher with a serious neck injury, having been on the field for little over a minute when he stayed down after a tackle.

In a statement, Fatialofa's club Worcester Warriors said that there has been no update on his condition, and that the Kiwi was still in hospital.

"Warriors lock Michael Fatialofa has been retained in St Mary's Hospital in Paddington overnight," the statement said.

"On behalf of Michael we would like to thank all those who have passed on messages of support and concern."

Fatialofa played three seasons for the Hurricanes, including their title-winning campaign in 2016, before signing a two-year deal with Worcester in 2018.

